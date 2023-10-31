KEVIN J. JOHNSTON Talks About Why Earth Having Rings Would Be HORRIBLE For Humans - And More LIFE PHILOSOPHY





I NEEDED today to talk about weakness and pettiness in human beings. Yes I start off talking about what would happen if our planet had RINGS orbiting like Staurn or Uranus does.





I talked about celestial rings to make a point about human beings and their pathetic capacity to worship the dumbest of things.





I also talk at length about how badly I've been treated by weak people to make a point about when we people are in charge of a country the only thing that can happen is that that country will fail.





It is always in everybody's best interest to be the best and most positive person that they can so I'm encouraging all of you to do a few things to make your lives just a little bit better and the best part is you can do all of it free!





www.FreedomReport.ca





RINGS, Earth, saturn, philosophy, petty, people, human, happy, mad, upset, people, neighbors, talkradio, radioshow, podcast





#RINGS #Earth #saturn #philosophy #petty #people #human #happy #mad #upset #people #neighbors #talkradio #radioshow #podcast