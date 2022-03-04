The Sick Satanic World Right Now: Dark (Satan) vs Light (God), Dystopia or Utopia? [03.03.2022]

Note: Just like in Denmark... The Satanist and their Servant are everywere...No one seems to know, No one seems to care...17. feb. 2022 — On November 10th, 2016, Danish MP Ida Auken published an essay:"Welcome To 2030: You Own Nothing, Have No Privacy And Life Has Never Been Better and your Happy"670 views Premiered 14 hours agoZachary Denman45.4K subscribersLight vs dark is our spiritual battle, our internal conflicts, the inner fight.When we are awakening it doesn't mean there will always be light.Understanding darkness is an important part to the journey...Thankyou as always for all the likes, comments and shares!New film series coming very soon with something very fresh and original!More to be revealed next week!