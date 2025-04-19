Developments in Syria have taken WORRYING form, Israel occupies land twice size of Gaza — Iranian FM Araghchi

'For Iran and Russia, territorial integrity is of great importance'

He also adds Iran not in contact with current Syrian gov (and in no rush) but ready to help if asked.

Syrian leadership stresses need to lift sanctions OFF Damascus to 'build trust' with US

Following meeting with US GOP Rep. Cory Mills

Discussed 'need to combat cross-border militias, organized crime'

Think they discussed crimes by alleged HTS militias against minorities?

Wind turbine cadmium tops list of toxic heavy metals lacing ONE in SIX meals

1.4B people eating from toxic croplands — York University study

Turbine bases, with thousands of tons of toxic metals and concrete, forever buried in ground even if structure itself is dismantled

Still a 'green' energy fan?