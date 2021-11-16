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Get off the Power Grid with DIY FREE ENERGY by Nigel Cheese/Cooper
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664 views • November 16, 2021
ALL 15 videos on free energy on his YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/naccis/videos
01 For free or do you want to pay
02 Infinite lighting for FREE
03 LED Ion Transfer
04 Iron Rod and Antenna
05 Pure Energy FOR FREE
06 Polar Eqaution of Infinite POWER
07 TWT Time dialtion
08 2cm Air Gap
09 Ions jumping FREE SPACE
10 Magnetic Induction
11 15 Khz EM wave front
12 5th May 45 Volts AC
13 Dual EMI Free POWER
14 EMERGENCY - For MANKIND - FREE POWER FOR EVER HD EMI 750VAC
15 2 minutes of your life
Please replicate/verify his experiments and save your findings for grid-down days!! This is the kind of information that got Nigel exiled to an island and his child taken from him!!
also see https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNWo_EGKuPqL4l4FgAU6w-USmynxOP2fg
01 For free or do you want to pay
02 Infinite lighting for FREE
03 LED Ion Transfer
04 Iron Rod and Antenna
05 Pure Energy FOR FREE
06 Polar Eqaution of Infinite POWER
07 TWT Time dialtion
08 2cm Air Gap
09 Ions jumping FREE SPACE
10 Magnetic Induction
11 15 Khz EM wave front
12 5th May 45 Volts AC
13 Dual EMI Free POWER
14 EMERGENCY - For MANKIND - FREE POWER FOR EVER HD EMI 750VAC
15 2 minutes of your life
Please replicate/verify his experiments and save your findings for grid-down days!! This is the kind of information that got Nigel exiled to an island and his child taken from him!!
also see https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNWo_EGKuPqL4l4FgAU6w-USmynxOP2fg
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