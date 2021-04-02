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Please listen and as always do your research
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90 views • April 02, 2021
Scott Perlman, March 26, 2021
Please listen and as always do your research…
Risks of sterilization with ethylene oxide (Dutch)
https://www.ntvg.nl/artikelen/risicos-van-sterilisatie-met-ethyleenoxide/volledig
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ethylene+oxide
Scott
www.drscottperlman.com
https://www.facebook.com/scott.perlman.3
https://www.facebook.com/scott.perlman.3/videos/10225800819146460
Please listen and as always do your research…
Risks of sterilization with ethylene oxide (Dutch)
https://www.ntvg.nl/artikelen/risicos-van-sterilisatie-met-ethyleenoxide/volledig
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ethylene+oxide
Scott
www.drscottperlman.com
https://www.facebook.com/scott.perlman.3
https://www.facebook.com/scott.perlman.3/videos/10225800819146460
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