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Google Scrubs Mike Cernovich and Myself off the Internet
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21 views • July 24, 2021
Google's motto, do no evil, has become passe. The company has become nothing more but a left-wing editorial group promoting SJW opinions and propaganda, while down-ranking, for example Mike Cernovich's column entitled "How a Convicted terrorist use the Southern Poverty Law Center's website to identify target letters" or my own video "For Real -- White Privilege EXISTS; but not in USA -- (Here's Where it Does)" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9MZ0kHOdEg
There is no excuse for this. They are wiping clean content to cover for their friends at the #SPLC and making unfindable content they dislike.
#mikecernovich #censorship
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There is no excuse for this. They are wiping clean content to cover for their friends at the #SPLC and making unfindable content they dislike.
#mikecernovich #censorship
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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