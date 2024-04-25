Are You an Editor?

What is the gospel of Jesus Christ? Pastor Dean preaches about the importance of doctrine and heading to God's Word. If it wasn't important, it wouldn't be in scripture!
" So there was a division among the people because of him." John 7:43
