Her Abuser Gets Custody & Child Support - Judge Orders!

In December, 2005 Crysta Abelseth was a 16 year old at a bar, drinking with her friends. 30 year old John Barnes offered to take her home. Instead he took her to his house and raped her, according to a police report she filed. Crysta became pregnant from the rape but allowed everyone in her life to beleive it was a boyfriend, rather than tell them she’d been raped.

When Crysta’s daughter was 5 years old, John Barnes filed for and was granted 50/50 custody.

John’s connections to law enforcement are something he is reportedly quite proud of, telling Crysta “he has connections in the justice system, so I better be careful and he can take her away anytime he wants to. I didn’t believe him until it happened.”





"She's been forced to pay her perpetrator," Triche told Fox News Digital. "To give up custody of the child that was a product of rape. It is absolutely one of the most shocking cases we’ve seen."





"I've been doing this a long time," Rafael Goyeneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission said. "I've never seen anything like this. This is confounding and deeply disturbing."









Goyeneche was so disturbed by the investigation, he requested outside law enforcement to come in and look into it.





"That's why I'm making a referral to another agency today, for them to take a fresh look at it to see if it rises to the level of an actionable felony, and the agency that I would refer it to would have the authority to seek an arrest warrant and arrest any culpable individuals in this case," Goyeneche said.

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