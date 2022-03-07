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US ambassador to UN shapeshifts into minotaur & Caitlyn Jenner shapeshifts into reptilian at Nobu's
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757 views • March 07, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022). The attached videos shows many of the New Age elites shapeshifting into Draco reptilian chimera alien Satanists. They disguised as humans by using femtobot DNA reconfiguration to “Harry Potter witch” shapeshift, or using cloaking holograms, or by manipulating the humans’ minds psychically to see them as humans, or by vampire drinking children’s adrenochrome DNA blood in Satanist reptilian rituals regularly to maintain a 50% human 50% Draco DNA gene balance in order to shapeshift back and forth. When hundreds of post-1960s “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch “humanism” “political correctness” “women’s equality” “Atlantis Hellenistic Satanism Western values” End Times most wicked dumbest human homo-sapiens specie populace, who are redefining Bible verses to get female church donators and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, saw Caitlyn Jenner shape-shift into a 8 foot tall Draco reptilian chimera alien in Nobu’s restaurant in Malibu, the humans do not continue to expose the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch mother goddess cult pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid elite feminists, who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million children, and throwing their human meat and ground bones into the supermarket GMO and organic and grocery food, but they just forgot about it and went back to their food & sex & money & fake Christian churches. The Illuminati NWO reptilian hybrid elites knows that the humans are so dumb and sinful like a bunch of cattle that they can just throw them into FEMA Nazi holocaust camps and use them as human meat livestock and child sex slaves and laboratory specimens and Mars planet mining slaves and cyborg industry. They were frantically sending millions of gang-stalkers and assassins to try to kill us real Christians to try to silence us, but I think they were comforted at the fact that the human populace is so dumb that no one reads our daily sermons, and even if they read it, they just go back to their lives and churches to do their ludicrous fake Christianity religion without women’s head coverings so that their heads controlled by the fallen angels. Instead, they found out that all the End Times dumb sinful humans all gather by the millions to Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid pastors to pay billions of dollars to them. The earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers fanatic feminists who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 6 million girls, and the earth’s “gay mafia elite” who are torturing & sodomizing & sacrificing & eating 6 million boys, are probably sighing a breath of relief that the last days humans and the cowardly traitor silent End Times religious Christian freak hordes are so dumb and sinful. However, the Bible had prophesied that these “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” End Times humans would be extremely dumb and sinful beyond imagination. 20.8% of their earth’s population has been replaced, but they still remain silent and condone the replacement of 40 to 60 million people every year, even after we real Christians warned them. They cannot tell the difference between their own buttocks and heads.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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