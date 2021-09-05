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Former CDC Director Believes Virus Came From Lab In China And Has Been Getting Death Threats
Information Man Show
Information Man Show
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Former CDC director believes virus came from lab in china and has been getting death threats. Former CDC Director Robert Redfield Robert Redfield says he received death threats from other scientists this past spring when he publicly stated that he feels that it’s likely that coronavirus accidentally leaked from a Wuhan lab. In an in-depth Vanity Fair investigation of the tense battle over the origins of COVID-19 currently dividing the U.S. government and scientific community, Redfield lamented the over-the-top “vitriol” he’d received from some of his colleagues. “I was threatened and ostracized because I proposed another hypothesis. I expected it from politicians. I didn’t expect it from science,” he said about the reaction to his comments during a CNN special in March



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The show attempts to make assessments. To make critical analysis of what's happening in our society today from news, social issues, cultural issues politics societal issues, the goal is to open up one's mind. To give a critical analysis as to what's happening in our world today. To provide solutions and strategies.

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