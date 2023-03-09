EPOCH TV | New J6 Footage & Mainstream Narrative Falsehoods; Trump's Freedom Cities

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
New Jan. 6 Footage Shows Falsehoods in Mainstream Narrative; Trump Proposes Freedom Cities
The more than 40,000 hours of footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, initially withheld from the public, is now being released. Fox News host Tucker Carlson received the footage and has begun releasing clips on his show. And the footage presents a starkly different picture than what officials and legacy news outlets had claimed. We also speak to Epoch Times reporter Joseph M. Hanneman on his exclusive reporting on the new Jan. 6 tapes.
Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is proposing new types of high-tech cities in the United States, which he calls “Freedom Cities.” The vision of free principles and high technologies such as flying cars would be his answer to compete with the Chinese Communist Party on cutting-edge developments, and against the vision of “15 Minute Cities” being promoted by groups such as the World Economic Forum. Trump proposed this as part of his campaign for the 2024 presidential elections.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.
