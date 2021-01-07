© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andreas Lubitz Germanwings Flight 9525 Crash | True News
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
160 views • January 07, 2021
On Tuesday, Germanwings Flight 9525 crashed into the French Alps, killing all 150 people on board. The 27-year-old German co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz - locked the captain out of the cockpit, ignored desperate pleas to open the cockpit door and deliberately glided the plane straight into the mountains.
In the days following this tragic mass murder, details have emerged about Lubitz being treated for psychological issues, having vision problems, undergoing a recent relationship break up and being told he was too ill to work by doctors - which he then failed to disclose to his employer. Lubitz also had told a previous girlfriend that he was planning an act so horrifying that his name would be remembered forever.
A search of his apartment found anti-depressants - which are known to have blurred vision as a side effect.
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, takes a look at this tragic situation and discusses an important conversation that needs to happen.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources:
http://www.nytimes.com/2015/03/29/world/europe/pilot-andreas-lubitz-sought-treatment-for-vision-problems-before-germanwings-crash-authorities-say.html?_r=1
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3015504/I-m-planning-heinous-act-remembered-forever-Killer-pilot-s-ex-girlfriend-says-shared-chilling-prophecy-Alps-crash-woke-nightmares-shouting-going-down.html
http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/databriefs/db76.htm
https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/real-healing/201202/do-anti-depressants-really-work
http://usatoday30.usatoday.com/news/health/2005-01-05-prozac-usat_x.htm
http://www.health.harvard.edu/newsweek/What_are_the_real_risks_of_antidepressants.htm
http://www.nhs.uk/Conditions/SSRIs-%28selective-serotonin-reuptake-inhibitors%29/Pages/Side-effects.aspx
http://depression.about.com/od/patientsrights/qt/blurredvision.htm
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/08/09/pharmaceutical-companies-marketing_n_1760380.html
http://www.fiercepharma.com/special-reports/top-10-pharma-advertising-budgets-2012
http://www.businessinsider.com/the-10-biggest-advertisers-in-america-ranked-by-dollars-spent-annually-2013-7?op=1
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/11/16/women-and-prescription-drug-use_n_1098023.html
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2015/03/29/germanwings-black-box-transcript-reportedly-reveals-captain-pleading-with-co
http://depression.about.com/od/patientsrights/qt/blurredvision.htm
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
In the days following this tragic mass murder, details have emerged about Lubitz being treated for psychological issues, having vision problems, undergoing a recent relationship break up and being told he was too ill to work by doctors - which he then failed to disclose to his employer. Lubitz also had told a previous girlfriend that he was planning an act so horrifying that his name would be remembered forever.
A search of his apartment found anti-depressants - which are known to have blurred vision as a side effect.
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, takes a look at this tragic situation and discusses an important conversation that needs to happen.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources:
http://www.nytimes.com/2015/03/29/world/europe/pilot-andreas-lubitz-sought-treatment-for-vision-problems-before-germanwings-crash-authorities-say.html?_r=1
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3015504/I-m-planning-heinous-act-remembered-forever-Killer-pilot-s-ex-girlfriend-says-shared-chilling-prophecy-Alps-crash-woke-nightmares-shouting-going-down.html
http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/databriefs/db76.htm
https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/real-healing/201202/do-anti-depressants-really-work
http://usatoday30.usatoday.com/news/health/2005-01-05-prozac-usat_x.htm
http://www.health.harvard.edu/newsweek/What_are_the_real_risks_of_antidepressants.htm
http://www.nhs.uk/Conditions/SSRIs-%28selective-serotonin-reuptake-inhibitors%29/Pages/Side-effects.aspx
http://depression.about.com/od/patientsrights/qt/blurredvision.htm
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/08/09/pharmaceutical-companies-marketing_n_1760380.html
http://www.fiercepharma.com/special-reports/top-10-pharma-advertising-budgets-2012
http://www.businessinsider.com/the-10-biggest-advertisers-in-america-ranked-by-dollars-spent-annually-2013-7?op=1
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/11/16/women-and-prescription-drug-use_n_1098023.html
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2015/03/29/germanwings-black-box-transcript-reportedly-reveals-captain-pleading-with-co
http://depression.about.com/od/patientsrights/qt/blurredvision.htm
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.