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The Great Reset | Do We Have a Monkeypox Outbreak or a Great Reset Monkey Business Outbreak?
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80 views • May 31, 2022
The World Economic Forum wants to stop using money as we know it.
The World Economic Forum wants to move to a non-human economy.
The World Economic Forum wants to establish a one-world health care system and Global Identity and Loyalty.
The World Economic Forum wants to stop using human doctors.
The World Economic Forum Wants to Create an Anti-Virus for the Human Brain.
The World Economic Forum Wants to Use a Global Pandemic to Test Global Solidarity
The World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization want to have the ability to declare a global pandemic. https://rumble.com/v15tgz9-biden-wants-monkeypox-to-worry-everybody.html
Galileyo & SatellitePhoneStore.com - How to Communicate If Your Smartphone Is Being Censored by the DEEP State
Learn More About Opening Your Own OXI Fresh Today At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com/OXI-Fresh
Website: www.Sat123.com
Website: www.SatellitePhoneStore.com
Website: https://galileyo.com/
Website: https://satellitephonestore.com/catalog/sale/details/acr-bivy-stick-chartreuse-2-way-satellite-communicator-4601
Bivy Device
On December 12, 2018, the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC” or “Commission”) adopted a Declaratory Ruling that finds Short Messaging Service (SMS) and Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) are “information services” under the Communications Act and that these services are not “telecommunications services” or “commercial mobile services”. As a result, SMS/MMS won’t be subjected to the regulatory burdens that apply to telecommunications and commercial mobile services and, according to the FCC, consumers will be able to continue benefiting from measures put in place by SMS/MMS providers to block unwanted text messages. https://www.commlawblog.com/2019/01/articles/cellular/fcc-classifies-texting-as-an-information-service/
The Great Reset | How Global Governance Is Being Created | COVID-19 = Certificate of Vaccination ID A.I.
Who Is Leading the Great Reset?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More Today At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content
Connect the Dots and Follow the Timeline Related to COVID-19 / The Great Reset At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Who Is Leading the Great Reset Agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari is a lead advisor for Klaus Schwab, and a best-selling author who has been celebrated by Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Yuval Noah Harari often speaks at the World Economic Forum at Davos, New York Times, Stanford, TED, and TimesTalks. At the time of this writing, his books occupied the top two slots on the New York Times’ nonfiction best-seller list.
https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content
ReAwaken America Tour Momentum Grows and Tour Heads to NY & VA Beach
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!
*Rochester, NY - August 12th & 13th - Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Kash Patel, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!
**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
The World Economic Forum wants to move to a non-human economy.
The World Economic Forum wants to establish a one-world health care system and Global Identity and Loyalty.
The World Economic Forum wants to stop using human doctors.
The World Economic Forum Wants to Create an Anti-Virus for the Human Brain.
The World Economic Forum Wants to Use a Global Pandemic to Test Global Solidarity
The World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization want to have the ability to declare a global pandemic. https://rumble.com/v15tgz9-biden-wants-monkeypox-to-worry-everybody.html
Galileyo & SatellitePhoneStore.com - How to Communicate If Your Smartphone Is Being Censored by the DEEP State
Learn More About Opening Your Own OXI Fresh Today At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com/OXI-Fresh
Website: www.Sat123.com
Website: www.SatellitePhoneStore.com
Website: https://galileyo.com/
Website: https://satellitephonestore.com/catalog/sale/details/acr-bivy-stick-chartreuse-2-way-satellite-communicator-4601
Bivy Device
On December 12, 2018, the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC” or “Commission”) adopted a Declaratory Ruling that finds Short Messaging Service (SMS) and Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) are “information services” under the Communications Act and that these services are not “telecommunications services” or “commercial mobile services”. As a result, SMS/MMS won’t be subjected to the regulatory burdens that apply to telecommunications and commercial mobile services and, according to the FCC, consumers will be able to continue benefiting from measures put in place by SMS/MMS providers to block unwanted text messages. https://www.commlawblog.com/2019/01/articles/cellular/fcc-classifies-texting-as-an-information-service/
The Great Reset | How Global Governance Is Being Created | COVID-19 = Certificate of Vaccination ID A.I.
Who Is Leading the Great Reset?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More Today At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content
Connect the Dots and Follow the Timeline Related to COVID-19 / The Great Reset At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Who Is Leading the Great Reset Agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari is a lead advisor for Klaus Schwab, and a best-selling author who has been celebrated by Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Yuval Noah Harari often speaks at the World Economic Forum at Davos, New York Times, Stanford, TED, and TimesTalks. At the time of this writing, his books occupied the top two slots on the New York Times’ nonfiction best-seller list.
https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content
ReAwaken America Tour Momentum Grows and Tour Heads to NY & VA Beach
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!
*Rochester, NY - August 12th & 13th - Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Kash Patel, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!
**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
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