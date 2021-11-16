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Robert F Kennedy Jr shares the current state of affairs. How we got here.
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62 views • November 16, 2021
Meet the people who are changing the world one brave step at a time. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. uses his platform to feature the new “profiles in courage” as he interviews people from all walks of life who are demonstrating fortitude and integrity in times of strife and controversy.
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