▫️ June 22nd is the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow

▫️ Members of the Russian Defense Ministry Board and veterans of the Armed Forces lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall.

▫️1,418 candles were lit outside the Main Church of the Russian Armed Forces as part of the Candle of Memory campaign.

▫️ At midnight, thousands of candles were lit in the West of Moscow. The Great Patriotic War went on for 1,418 days.





⚡️ SITREP

◽️ Tonight, Russian Aerospace Forces launched group long-range precision strikes at an AFU foreign-made hardware and weapons depot.

◽️ The assigned target has been destroyed. The goal of the strike has been achieved.

◽️ The Ukrainian Armed Forces have continued their unsuccessful attempts to launch offensive in South Donetsk, Zaporozhskoye, Donetsk, and Krasny Liman directions during the past 24 hours.

◽️ Two attacks by AFU units of the 37th Marine Brigade have been repelled near Vremevka salient, Novodonetskoye and Makarovka in South Donetsk direction.

◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation have launched strikes at manpower and hardware clusters of 31st Mechanized Brigade, 110th and 128th Territorial Defense brigades close to Neskuchnoye, Novosyolki, and Novodarovka.

▫️ As a result of the strikes, an infantry fighting vehicle, as well as three armored fighting vehicles have been destroyed. ◽️ In Zaporozhye direction, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Novodanilovka, Preobrazhenka, Shcherbaki, and Lobkovoye.

◽️ Total losses of the enemy over the past 24 hours in these directions have amounted to over 110 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, eight armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and two D-20 howitzers.

◽️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces aviation, artillery have successfully repelled four enemy attacks close to Vesesoye, Severnoye, and Pervomayskoye.

◽️ Over 185 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

◽️ Apart from that, two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been destroyed near Seversk and Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, committed and skillful actions of Russian units, Operational-Tactical Aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces allowed to repel five enemy attacks close to Kuzmino and Serebryansky forestry.

◽️ Aviation inflicted fire damage on the 21th and 67 Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Terni and Serebryanka.

▫️ In addition, actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Yampolovka, Chervonaya Dibrova, and Serebryansky forestry.

◽️ The enemy has suffered losses of over 135 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, and one D-30 howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have destroyed AFU manpower and hardware close to Novomlynsk, Petropavlovka, Kotlyarovka, and Stelmakhovka.

◽️ In addition, two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were neutralized near Sinkovka and Novosyolovskoye.

◽️ The enemy's losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, an armored personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, as well as an American-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system during the day.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, and a D-30 howitzer have been neutralized by fire

◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 105 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 124 areas during the day.

▫️ Moreover, a command and observation post of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Veseloye.

◽️ Air defense forces have intercepted five Storm Shadow cruise missiles and two HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

