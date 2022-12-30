Create New Account
LET FREEDOM RING! MLK Day 5K the PATRIOT way... with host Shira Adler & special guest Chip Owens
Synergy News
Published a day ago

#WWG1WGA is supposed to mean something and for THIS larger-than-life Patriot and rebel who never once let COVID lockdowns derail him from his mission — it certainly does.


Learn about Atlanta's largest UNITY event... the MLKDAY5K.com, produced by Chip Owens and meet his prodigee, inspirational elite athlete Marquel Giles, who won the race at the base of historically significant Stone Mountain in Georgia.

Keywords
newsracetruthpatriotmlkatlantatruthercovidstone mountainwhite hatsynergyshira adlerchip owensmlk day

