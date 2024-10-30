© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👀🔥General Flynn:
America, we are past the 11th
Hour. Now is the time for all good
men and women to come to the
aid of our Republic. Making
America Great Again #MAGA
requires every citizen to consider
what we face if the woke left
stays in power.
It’s the final countdown!
Timestamp: 11:17 ET
Video includes Trump with the
Military telling the Press:
“What STORM Mr. President?
You’ll find out.” ⛈ 01:21