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NWO is abducting children from schools to genetically upgrade them to exterminate the human specie
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518 views • September 26, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2021). The teacher Lisa Oster (now Lisa Brown) at the Christian school "Desert Adventist Academy" is a Satanist who is kidnapping children. Donald Trump's and Simon Parkes' Draco reptilian chimera alien Nazi 4th Reich "Black Sun" Satanist faction is torturing the children in the school, and mind-programming them with CIA Nazi MK Ultra, and sending them off to the hundreds of millions of Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick "bisexual Draco" "quadsexual Pleiadian" "multisexual Mantis" "hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel" spirit cooking ritual "gay mafia elites" Pedogate Pizzagate "White House Pizza Night" politician Hollywood corporate billionaire media royal families orgy party Epstein Islands throughout the nation and the world. Anyone who speaks about it are killed. After each torture and rape and sacrifice on the altar of the human homo-sapiens specie children, the hundreds of millions of Satanist "gay mafia elite" are making the other children eat the killed children's human meat and drink their adrenochrome blood. They choose like 8 children who are 8 or 9 years old, then show them snuff films of a woman getting raped and her throat cut, in order to start fragmenting their minds to create alter personalities using trauma. Some children they attract to their schools by giving their parents free tuition at their school. The Navy soldiers would train the children. The parents do not know their children are being picked up by the Navy every day to be trained. The seventh day Adventist church behind the Desert Adventist Academy school runs the school. Joseph saw three reptilian with the pastor who had a chalice with children’s blood. The night Joseph saw the reptilians, three shadow men fallen angel devils came into his home bedroom to abduct him onto their spaceships, and he has no memory of what they did to him. The reptilians funneled money to the Seventh Day Adventist church's pastor, in order to money launder it. They supported the church financially. The church owned the Desert Adventist Academy school as a Christian ministry business in order to make money for the church. They expose a little of the training in their movie “Battle Royal,” where the students kill each other. They use time travel wormhole portals to take them to the abandoned Randall Park Mall in Ohio where they train them to kill each other. They have a CIA jump gate for the witches’ Floo network wormhole portal. The hotels have wormhole portals so that they can abduct you through the ceilings from your bed. The Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich SS “black sun” Satanist Pentagon U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff come to inspect the children, because they spend a lot of government money training them. They are Solar Warden space fleet members. The U.S. military leaders also have many fragmented mind alter personalities that the Draco reptilian chimera aliens’ Nazi 4th Reich uses. Joseph says the super soldiers are being trained and programmed to kill all the human homo-sapiens specie off for the Dracos and Pleiadians after the Christians are raptured up to heaven and the NWO is activated. Joseph Powell exposes that all these globalist elites are not even humans, but they are nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar demon spirits.
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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