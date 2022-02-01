John Barbour - "The Greatest Showbizz Stories Ever Told"

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Freedom International Live
On Tuesday, July 20 , 2021 @ 1:00 PM EST 6:00 PM UK 7:00 PM Germany
Guest: John Barbour
Topic: The Greatest Showbizz Stories Ever Told
https://johnbarboursworld.com/
Bio:
John Barbour is a gem, still as shiny now in relative Media obscurity, as he was when he was one of the most famous creative, original Writer-Producer Hosts in the country, a country he was deported from twice to his native Canada. Once at 17. Again at 29. And unemployed in Hollywood again at 46.
A year later Barbour was dubbed “The Godfather of Reality TV,” as the Creator/Writer/Co-Host of the media-changing reality show, NBC’s Real People, the highest rated show in history. He is the only performer in television to win five Emmys: four for Entertainment and one for News. He was the first to review movies on the News, for five years at KNBC and another ten years at Los Angeles Magazine. He was the original host of AMLA on KABC, where he interviewed activists like Mohammed Ali, Jane Fonda, and Cesar Chavez. He was Frank Sinatra’s private writer for 4 ½ years. Gave Redd Foxx his first appearance on a variety show.
Barbour himself was also a very successful comic, opening in Las Vegas for Bobby Darin and Robert Goulet. He made 2 successful comedy albums: It’s Tough To Be White, with liner notes by Dick Gregory, and I Met A Man I Didn’t Like with liner notes by Neil Simon. He appeared on many of the major Variety shows: Dean Martin, and The Tonight Show hosted by Frank Sinatra. Barbour was signed by Westinghouse to replace Merv Griffin as Host of Merv’s popular national talk show. Barbour hosted a half a dozen of his own shows in Los Angeles, and two very successful weeks late night on ABC called The Barbour Report!
Although sponsored by Bristol Meyers, ABC deemed Barbour too controversial for television. And maybe for good reason. He lost his award-winning AM Show when he tried to book New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison, to talk about his investigation into the murder of President John F. Kennedy. Ten years later Barbour lost TV’s most influential show, Real People, when he tried once again to tell Mr. Garrison’s story. But he did get to tell it...in two definitive films addressing the assassination of JFK and the birth and purpose of Fake News: The award winning The Garrison Tapes (available to watch at www.johnbarboursworld.com) and the runaway Amazon and iTunes hit, The American Media & The Second Assassination Of President John F. Kennedy.
This book of Barbour’s verbal gems, collecting seven years’ worth of hilarious wit and wisdom harvested from his must-read Facebook page, is now in your hands. Open it anywhere, like his autobiography Your Mother’s Not A Virgin, and you’ll find a treasury of mind-expanding, laugh-out-loud Truths! Enjoy!!
NOW AVAILABLE!
John’s new book, “The Wittiest Man in America (…is a Canadian)”
can be purchased at Amazon!
“John Barbour’s long and interesting life should be made into a movie. It’s ‘Horatio Alger Goes to Hollywood’, filled with interesting characters both famous and infamous. His obser-vations rarely fail to elicit laughs and/or outrage.”
– George Knapp, TV Investigative Journalist
Interview Panel
Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered Mind Body Integration
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth
Dr. Mary Elizabeth Mansfield, PhD
Podcast: Mindful Empowerment
https://linktr.ee/MindfulEmpowerment
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/