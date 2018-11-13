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11/13/18 #THOUSANDHOAX: Multiple Frauds W/ FF? CUI BONO? #DOTCONNECT
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6 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
11/13/18: An update on the Thousand Oaks shoo_ing. This is interconnected with multiple FF’s happening countrywide as the DS is being dismantled by the Patriots. The meat is in the details!
In this video, HIF does an excellent job of exposing CNN's fake reporting as well as the fact that the bar was nearly empty at the time of the shooting. Please support High Impact Flix!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XiZzeNWhOmU
On today's show, hear the exclusive interview with John Darash, co-founder of the National Liberty Alliance to find out how we can find the election fraud and attempted destruction of the Republic(s)!
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Thank you so much for supporting You Are Free TV! WE ARE FREE!
11/13/18: An update on the Thousand Oaks shoo_ing. This is interconnected with multiple FF’s happening countrywide as the DS is being dismantled by the Patriots. The meat is in the details!
In this video, HIF does an excellent job of exposing CNN's fake reporting as well as the fact that the bar was nearly empty at the time of the shooting. Please support High Impact Flix!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XiZzeNWhOmU
On today's show, hear the exclusive interview with John Darash, co-founder of the National Liberty Alliance to find out how we can find the election fraud and attempted destruction of the Republic(s)!
For PayPal donations: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thank you so much for supporting You Are Free TV! WE ARE FREE!
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