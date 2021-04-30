© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C.: Liberals Call Me 'N-Word' 'Oreo' and 'Uncle Tom' (2021-4-30)
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • April 30, 2021
The slur was "Uncle Tim"—a reference to the derogatory phrase "Uncle Tom" used against Blacks who are viewed as too deferential to whites. For a social media site that claims to abide by community standards, and routinely suspends conservative voices for alleged violations of them, the term “Uncle Tim” trended on Twitter for nearly 12 hours Tuesday night into Wednesday, before being blocked.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.