© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
35) Experimento: dor de cabeça no automóvel eléctrico (2017)
Follow
1
Share
Report
33 views • April 14, 2021
Vídeo original:
Kopfschmerzen im Auto - Headache in the Car (English Subtitles)
https://vimeo.com/244746945
Texto de tradução do alemão:
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/dor-de-cabeca-carro-electrico.pdf
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Kopfschmerzen im Auto - Headache in the Car (English Subtitles)
https://vimeo.com/244746945
Texto de tradução do alemão:
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/dor-de-cabeca-carro-electrico.pdf
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.