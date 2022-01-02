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National Auto Sports Association introduction to Utah Motorsports Complex
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41 views • January 02, 2022
The ultimate "Run What You Brung" for G-Force Junkies. Count me in that group. It has been 33 years since I treated myself to serious track time. I am setting up to do it again. Yes I am excited.
Here is a video clip that will give you some idea of what I am signing up for.
Here is a video clip that will give you some idea of what I am signing up for.
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