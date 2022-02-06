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Democratic Mayor Plagued By Violence Tells Residents To ‘Get Your Ass On The Streets’
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20 views • February 06, 2022
Mayor Brandon "Alphabet" Scott another worthless black democrat mayor over a city riddle with crime. We going to look at this Mayor response to the crime in his city w/ local news..
Story Time reading - Mayor Scott tells the citizens who are complaining about the violent crime " Get your ass on the street" to pitch in to stop the violence... btw its very hard to get a conceal carry in state of Maryland .
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Story Time reading - Mayor Scott tells the citizens who are complaining about the violent crime " Get your ass on the street" to pitch in to stop the violence... btw its very hard to get a conceal carry in state of Maryland .
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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