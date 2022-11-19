The Truth About Soy: Is Soy Bad For You?

There are many truths and myths surrounding soy. Is soy bad for you? Perhaps you have heard of the dangers of soy, or even that soy protein has bad side effects. Join Dr. Barbara O'Neill as she discusses the truth about soy. You maybe surprised with what you learn.
#soy #dangersofsoy
Watch this full conversation with Barbara O'Neill here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DmBht...
Or listen to this podcast on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Spotify :https://open.spotify.com/episode/1Rhy...
Google :https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0...
Support Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.org
Learn More: http://amazingdiscoveries.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.