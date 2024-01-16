18+ Video taken from the Krauts.





So much has been written about the West’s reluctance to give weapons to Zelensky. Every first channel relishes the video of the medieval mobilization of rogues. They don't have shells, medicine, drones...





It is useful to remove the one-sided presentation of information from the ears. We constantly remind you: the enemy has not yet been defeated! Ordinary Selyuks have a shortage of anything, but the trained and effective Krauts have all the necessary means of destruction.





We decided to post this video because of its usefulness.

Recently, everyone was discussing a video where our fighter kicked a drop from a drone. Yesterday, the most discussed video was a video of a fighter dodging a diving kamikaze.

And in the video above, the last tactic to escape from a drone is to pretend to be 200.





We are often asked what is more effective in such a situation: running or lying down. There is no right answer...

If you are a civilian, sign up for training. Try running across a crossroad in armor. What if you don’t? Not getting enough sleep in the last 3 months? Catch a concussion in the first week on the front... Endure illnesses on your legs... Breathe 24/7 fumes, dampness and decomposition. Shall we run?...





If a fighter can, he will run and dodge.

Never, when looking at footage of someone’s death, write “ oh, I wish I could... ”. It's still possible. You will most likely be able to prove yourself and show “ how it should be done .”

And so that you don’t have to take risks, someone else died today.





What else does this video show us? The enemy has an abundance of drones where needed. So much that it’s not a pity to spend on checking 200 or a heavy 300, which would freeze itself.





We haven't won yet. But we will definitely win . Our enemy cannot defeat us. Especially if he comes at us openly, like in 1941.





A person who is passionate about his work leads any reasoning to action.

The Flock Drone Center has been operating since last year. On weekdays and weekends we bring victory closer. And we are always happy to receive help from friends: exchange of experience, funds for the purchase of drone parts . You can write to the admins . We have one goal - Victory!





And think of the guy in the video, of everyone at the front, as your brothers. There are brothers.