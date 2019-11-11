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3D MADNESS
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18 views • November 11, 2019
I 3d print your suggestions. DND characters, Custom chess pieces, and dice. I also have a little fun with stop motion.
Tevo 3D printer
https://amzn.to/2Hd3Ou9
HATCHBOX PLA 3D Printer Filament
https://amzn.to/2ZbfL9Z
female elf wizard
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:1623097
Tevo 3D printer
https://amzn.to/2Hd3Ou9
HATCHBOX PLA 3D Printer Filament
https://amzn.to/2ZbfL9Z
female elf wizard
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:1623097
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