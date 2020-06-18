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Rapture Or Tribulation ~ The Time To Choose Has Come!!!
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70 views • June 18, 2020
Main Video Credited to: God's Roadmap to the End
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wZLejZLBZ8
Please share this video with as many people as you can.
The upcoming solar eclipse that will mark the start of Summer and Father's Day, would seem to play an important role in predictive programming and is also pointed at in the Bible. The window of time between this celestial marker and the Buck Moon eclipse that will occur on July 4th - 5th, would seem to be very important for our enemy and could see great changes in the world, not just in the way of life that we have been used to, but also to what we thought we knew about the universe.
For those who have been waiting for years to see an escape from this world, this window of time is probably the highest watch time we have seen since the Revelation 12 sign occurred on September 23rd 2017. It is very possible that our long-awaited hope will finally arrive!
The Series on the Harvest and Temple models is found at the link below and explains WHY there will be a division in God's harvest and between the waters above the firmament and the waters below the firmament. Please watch it if you have not seen it yet! It will answer a lot of questions you may have surrounding the Rapture and when it will occur.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQbRGpjMk5ITFHif8nD9JB_TFb7Y-kgpW
* This channel may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos.*
➤Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/watchmanwes777/
➤Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/watchmanwes777
➤UGETube - https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@WatchmanWes777
➤Drop.Space - https://drop.space/@WatchmanWes777
➤Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/WatchmanWes777
➤Twitter - https://twitter.com/WatchmanWes777
♔♔♔~-----------------------~*~ENJOY!~*~----------------------~♔♔♔
➤ Please SHARE this with as many people as you can, and please LIKE the video and SUBSCRIBE to Not Miss Out on My New Videos! Activate the 🔔Beside the Subscribe Button to Get a Notification! Please also give a 'THUMBS UP', SHARE and COMMENT as this helps to give the video a wider audience. Your likes algorithmically increase the chances of more people seeing this video ,essential in these last days for getting sound teaching, prophecy updates and more ‘out there’! Sharing is caring. Thank you.
Direct lost friends and family to this website before it is too late! Heavensreal.org
ஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜ
The Gospel ✝
1 Corinthians 15: 1-5
Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain. For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures: And that he was seen of Cephas, then of the twelve:
♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔
·.¸¸.· ♪♫♪♫♪♬♪♫♪·.¸¸.·♪♫♪♫♪♬♪♫♪·.¸¸.·♪♫♪♫♪♬♪♫♪·.¸¸.·
ALL PRAISE AND GLORY GOES TO YEHOVAH & YESHUA;
OUR MessiYAH!!!
Ephesians 6:12 (KJV) For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Luke 8:17 (KJV) For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come abroad. Amein!
♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔
CHANNEL POLICY: Inappropriate content or language will be removed from comments at the discretion of the moderators. Any users that abuse this policy will be blocked.
➤Music: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2JvmgxBSfNqe1SRaAGc-ssLbQ7ygJHWz
➤KJV Bible: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2JvmgxBSfNqt_O6GhmCXDiET28ogBUpu
#WatchmanWes777
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wZLejZLBZ8
Please share this video with as many people as you can.
The upcoming solar eclipse that will mark the start of Summer and Father's Day, would seem to play an important role in predictive programming and is also pointed at in the Bible. The window of time between this celestial marker and the Buck Moon eclipse that will occur on July 4th - 5th, would seem to be very important for our enemy and could see great changes in the world, not just in the way of life that we have been used to, but also to what we thought we knew about the universe.
For those who have been waiting for years to see an escape from this world, this window of time is probably the highest watch time we have seen since the Revelation 12 sign occurred on September 23rd 2017. It is very possible that our long-awaited hope will finally arrive!
The Series on the Harvest and Temple models is found at the link below and explains WHY there will be a division in God's harvest and between the waters above the firmament and the waters below the firmament. Please watch it if you have not seen it yet! It will answer a lot of questions you may have surrounding the Rapture and when it will occur.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQbRGpjMk5ITFHif8nD9JB_TFb7Y-kgpW
* This channel may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos.*
➤Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/watchmanwes777/
➤Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/watchmanwes777
➤UGETube - https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@WatchmanWes777
➤Drop.Space - https://drop.space/@WatchmanWes777
➤Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/WatchmanWes777
➤Twitter - https://twitter.com/WatchmanWes777
♔♔♔~-----------------------~*~ENJOY!~*~----------------------~♔♔♔
➤ Please SHARE this with as many people as you can, and please LIKE the video and SUBSCRIBE to Not Miss Out on My New Videos! Activate the 🔔Beside the Subscribe Button to Get a Notification! Please also give a 'THUMBS UP', SHARE and COMMENT as this helps to give the video a wider audience. Your likes algorithmically increase the chances of more people seeing this video ,essential in these last days for getting sound teaching, prophecy updates and more ‘out there’! Sharing is caring. Thank you.
Direct lost friends and family to this website before it is too late! Heavensreal.org
ஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜ
The Gospel ✝
1 Corinthians 15: 1-5
Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain. For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures: And that he was seen of Cephas, then of the twelve:
♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔
·.¸¸.· ♪♫♪♫♪♬♪♫♪·.¸¸.·♪♫♪♫♪♬♪♫♪·.¸¸.·♪♫♪♫♪♬♪♫♪·.¸¸.·
ALL PRAISE AND GLORY GOES TO YEHOVAH & YESHUA;
OUR MessiYAH!!!
Ephesians 6:12 (KJV) For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Luke 8:17 (KJV) For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come abroad. Amein!
♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔
CHANNEL POLICY: Inappropriate content or language will be removed from comments at the discretion of the moderators. Any users that abuse this policy will be blocked.
➤Music: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2JvmgxBSfNqe1SRaAGc-ssLbQ7ygJHWz
➤KJV Bible: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2JvmgxBSfNqt_O6GhmCXDiET28ogBUpu
#WatchmanWes777
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