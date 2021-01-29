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THE MYSTERY OF THE KAIMANAWA WALL - PART TWO
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272 views • January 29, 2021
Part two of fascinating documentary about a mystery rock wall hidden in the Kaimanawa Forest in North Island NZ. Its origin is controversial. Some say is man made, others, that it is a natural formation. What do you think?
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