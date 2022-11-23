Dr. Peter McCullough: The Vax Deaths Are Just Beginning!

Disturbing news from world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough. Sadly the vax deaths are only going to get worse.
Check out the entire video at:
https://www.freedomfirst.tv/_api/media-share-server-for-video/g7qgt?instance-id=20f2a35b-17e9-406e-b1e4-7827b8befb75&component-id=comp-l6l0fp71&channel-id=13c34b8371564d5c96a37f568e11d3c4&video-id=cace26790aa941ffa8ae29e9dc9e99a5&bi-token=ac07bbd2-e0d8-08fc-05ef-0a560ab7f13c&bsi=6d9c0c5d-4717-4c0e-b1c6-40db87ade863%7C3
