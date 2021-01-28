CONSPIRACY OF SILENCE- Banned Discovery Channel Documentary

At the last minute before broadcast, the Discovery Channel pulled this documentary, Conspiracy of Silence, without explanation or comment. Conspiracy of Silence is a 56 minute documentary film detailing an alleged child sex scandal that involved many children from Nebraska institution, Boys Town and Lawrence King, or Lawrence "Larry" King. The organized child sex parties implicated the Reagan and Bush White House during the 1980s. King was the ringleader of the sex ring which had links to other fellow political conservatives in Washington D.C. including Republican lobbyist Craig J. Spence, Sen. Elizabeth Dole's staff, along with members of the financial elite of Nebraska. It features former CIA Director William Colby talking about the high-level child kidnap and sex-slave ring. A grand jury was rigged so that instead of investigating the charges, it turned around and charged the victim/witnesses with perjury. One girl went to jail rather than recant her charges and has never recanted. The chief investigator for the Nebraska State Legislature committee which was investigating the charges was killed in a small plane crash, just after he obtained evidence he considered irrefutable. He previously worried about his plane being sabotaged. The documentary was produced over the course of ten months by British corporation Yorkshire Television for broadcast in the US on May 3, 1994, on the Discovery Channel. However, the documentary was never aired. This is because Congress threatened more restrictive television laws. Most copies of the finished product were destroyed by parties unknown, but a mostly completed workprint of the documentary was sent anonymously to former State Senator Nebraska attorney John DeCamp a year after all copies were supposedly destroyed. Then-Nebraska State Senator John DeCamp, who continues to be the kids' lawyer, pro bono, wrote the best-selling The Franklin Coverup, now out in an updated edition. The former CIA director Bill Colby ambiguously acknowledged to John DeCamp that the scenario described is real, and not long thereafter Colby turned up dead under suspicious circumstance.



Of course the hour and a half version of this documentary, where one of victims identifies, then v.p. George Bush as one of the perpetrators, is no where to be found.