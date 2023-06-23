Magpies Triangulating Mary Grace, Alfred Hitchcock Might Have Had Something there?

Magpies in east, in the west, north and south of Mary Grace in her garden. Are they speaking and sending signals to each other, making plans on when they shall attack? She calls Lou Ellen to rush over from across the street to confide her fears and worries about Birds. They might just consult Alfred Hitchcock's thriller by the same name, "Birds." A work of fiction, or something prophetic?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.