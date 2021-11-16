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DR. MADEJ DETAILS THE TRANSHUMANISM AGENDA THROUGH NANOTECH AND DECEPTION
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190 views • November 16, 2021
DR. MADEJ DETAILS THE TRANSHUMANISM AGENDA THROUGH NANOTECH AND DECEPTION
---mark of beast also presented in this video
the patent is
WO2020060606A1 Cryptocurrency system using body activity data
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2020060606A1/en?oq=WO2020060606A1
---mark of beast also presented in this video
the patent is
WO2020060606A1 Cryptocurrency system using body activity data
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2020060606A1/en?oq=WO2020060606A1
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