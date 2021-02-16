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UK: 2 Years Prison for Selling Food - No Vax, No Food, PREPARE !!!
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120 views • February 16, 2021
UK: 2 Years Prison for Selling Food - No Vax, No Food
The UK is ready to throw you in jail for selling food, and issuing warnings about food being dirty and dangerous! This complements the news yesterday about potentially requiring proof of COVID vaccination just to enter a grocery stores. Access to food is rapidly being restricted, and you must start to grow and save your own food immediately.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
QUOTE ,, One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well. Virginia Woolf
Read more at https://www.brainyquote.com/topics/food-quotes
The UK is ready to throw you in jail for selling food, and issuing warnings about food being dirty and dangerous! This complements the news yesterday about potentially requiring proof of COVID vaccination just to enter a grocery stores. Access to food is rapidly being restricted, and you must start to grow and save your own food immediately.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
QUOTE ,, One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well. Virginia Woolf
Read more at https://www.brainyquote.com/topics/food-quotes
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