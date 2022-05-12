while many think God is asleep and they are living a long life; we live less than a day in God's eyes. When God said in the day that Adam and Eve ate from the tree of knowledge of good and evil they shall surely die, that is exactly what happened. But we cannot see it unless we see how God sees things; one must live to 1000 yrs to live a day in God's eyes. No man has lived a day in God's eyes. Our lives is like a vapour. Eternity has no time stamp, this life gives us the opportunity to know where we would spend eternity and we should employ ourselves with passing the test to overcome the devil and not have the devil overcome us and steal our soul. Fight the good fight of faith in God through Jesus our Lord and Saviour.