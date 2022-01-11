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Shop Fabricating a Copper Pipe Flashing for a Roof Vent
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20 views • January 11, 2022
When a roof vent pipe leaks, it probably needs a new flashing. This 5-minute video shows you how you can make a vent pipe flashing using simple hand tools, sheet copper, and a soldering iron. It was demonstrated by Brent Ulisky (UliskySlate.com) and the late Jeff Kelly at the 2018 Slate Roofing Contractors Association conference in Grove City, PA.
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