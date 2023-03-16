Create New Account
Large Explosion at Back River Waste Water Treatment In Maryland Destroys Wall and Sparks Fire
Alex Hammer
Published 21 hours ago |

- Firefighters were summoned to the 8200 block of Eastern Avenue on late Wednesday morning, and all seven workers who were inside the building have been safely evacuated.


The Fire Department has stated that a fire fueled by gas has resulted in unstable areas in the building, causing multiple areas to catch fire.

#Breaking #News #Baltimore


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

