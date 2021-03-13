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Q: PAINT THE PICTURE! TRUMP: BEST IS YET TO COME! 80% COVERT MILITARY INTELLIGENCE STING OPERATION!
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media.


Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!


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Previous Broadcasts:



Q VS MSM PROPAGANDA! TRUMP: READY TO FIGHT!




https://rumble.com/vejyu1-q-vs-msm-propaganda-trump-ready-to-fight-nothing-can-stop-what-is-coming-en.html





Q+ TRUMP: THE PRECIPICE OF CHANGE! THE DEEP STATE & DEEP FAKES!




https://rumble.com/vehuef-q-trump-the-precipice-of-change-the-deep-state-and-deep-fakes-panic-in-dc-e.html




WE THE PEOPLE HAVE ALL THE POWER! Q: MILITARY INTEL-LIN-GENCE STING OPERATION!




https://rumble.com/vefl9n-we-the-people-have-all-the-power-q-military-intel-lin-gence-sting-operation.html




TRUMP'S TWITTER ON STEROIDS! Q [KNOWINGLY] MAKES IT TREASON!



https://rumble.com/veeehj-trumps-twitter-on-steroids-q-knowingly-makes-it-treason-assets-seized-enemi.html




Q: WHAT MAKES A GREAT MOVIE? CGI ACTORS HOLOGRAMS! THE WORLD IS A STAGE!



https://rumble.com/ved3vj-q-what-makes-a-great-movie-cgi-actors-holograms-the-world-is-a-stage-its-a-.html




Q: WE THE PEOPLE ARE THE PLAN!



https://odysee.com/@ChristianPatriotNews:6/how-to-play-flag-football:2?r=6RNMRVnHGobLKDcPwswuuTpDuvrNcXV9




Q+ TRUMP: WE WILL WIN! MAGA MOVEMENT JUST GETTING STARTED!




https://www.bitchute.com/video/DA2ryCgbfEjM/
Keywords
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