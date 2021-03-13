© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Q: PAINT THE PICTURE! TRUMP: BEST IS YET TO COME! 80% COVERT MILITARY INTELLIGENCE STING OPERATION!
Follow
13
Share
Report
1798 views • March 13, 2021
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media.
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE. QLNZCXH
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
GO FUND ME PAGE *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://gofund.me/0b4c1054
Previous Broadcasts:
Q VS MSM PROPAGANDA! TRUMP: READY TO FIGHT!
https://rumble.com/vejyu1-q-vs-msm-propaganda-trump-ready-to-fight-nothing-can-stop-what-is-coming-en.html
Q+ TRUMP: THE PRECIPICE OF CHANGE! THE DEEP STATE & DEEP FAKES!
https://rumble.com/vehuef-q-trump-the-precipice-of-change-the-deep-state-and-deep-fakes-panic-in-dc-e.html
WE THE PEOPLE HAVE ALL THE POWER! Q: MILITARY INTEL-LIN-GENCE STING OPERATION!
https://rumble.com/vefl9n-we-the-people-have-all-the-power-q-military-intel-lin-gence-sting-operation.html
TRUMP'S TWITTER ON STEROIDS! Q [KNOWINGLY] MAKES IT TREASON!
https://rumble.com/veeehj-trumps-twitter-on-steroids-q-knowingly-makes-it-treason-assets-seized-enemi.html
Q: WHAT MAKES A GREAT MOVIE? CGI ACTORS HOLOGRAMS! THE WORLD IS A STAGE!
https://rumble.com/ved3vj-q-what-makes-a-great-movie-cgi-actors-holograms-the-world-is-a-stage-its-a-.html
Q: WE THE PEOPLE ARE THE PLAN!
https://odysee.com/@ChristianPatriotNews:6/how-to-play-flag-football:2?r=6RNMRVnHGobLKDcPwswuuTpDuvrNcXV9
Q+ TRUMP: WE WILL WIN! MAGA MOVEMENT JUST GETTING STARTED!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DA2ryCgbfEjM/
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE. QLNZCXH
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
GO FUND ME PAGE *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://gofund.me/0b4c1054
Previous Broadcasts:
Q VS MSM PROPAGANDA! TRUMP: READY TO FIGHT!
https://rumble.com/vejyu1-q-vs-msm-propaganda-trump-ready-to-fight-nothing-can-stop-what-is-coming-en.html
Q+ TRUMP: THE PRECIPICE OF CHANGE! THE DEEP STATE & DEEP FAKES!
https://rumble.com/vehuef-q-trump-the-precipice-of-change-the-deep-state-and-deep-fakes-panic-in-dc-e.html
WE THE PEOPLE HAVE ALL THE POWER! Q: MILITARY INTEL-LIN-GENCE STING OPERATION!
https://rumble.com/vefl9n-we-the-people-have-all-the-power-q-military-intel-lin-gence-sting-operation.html
TRUMP'S TWITTER ON STEROIDS! Q [KNOWINGLY] MAKES IT TREASON!
https://rumble.com/veeehj-trumps-twitter-on-steroids-q-knowingly-makes-it-treason-assets-seized-enemi.html
Q: WHAT MAKES A GREAT MOVIE? CGI ACTORS HOLOGRAMS! THE WORLD IS A STAGE!
https://rumble.com/ved3vj-q-what-makes-a-great-movie-cgi-actors-holograms-the-world-is-a-stage-its-a-.html
Q: WE THE PEOPLE ARE THE PLAN!
https://odysee.com/@ChristianPatriotNews:6/how-to-play-flag-football:2?r=6RNMRVnHGobLKDcPwswuuTpDuvrNcXV9
Q+ TRUMP: WE WILL WIN! MAGA MOVEMENT JUST GETTING STARTED!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DA2ryCgbfEjM/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.