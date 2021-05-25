The Purpose of the COVID Vaccine Is Depopulating the World

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5/22/2021 Reiner Füllmich, a German lawyer and key member of the German Coronavirus Investigation Commission, was interviewed and claimed Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab use the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) to reduce the population. They spent a lot of money to buy politicians, technology pharmaceutical industry, and mainstream media to complete the global genocide (Great Reset) plan. For details, please see the Defender.