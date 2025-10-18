© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Nobel Prize goes to... war on Venezuela
The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal breaks down the sinister record of 2025 Nobel "Peace" Prize winner Maria Corina Machado, a radical pro-war Venezuelan opposition figure backed by the US government who has personally appealed for Israel to invade her country to place her in power.
TheGrayzone.com