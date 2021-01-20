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BIDEN PICKS MENTALLY ILL FAKE WOMAN FOR "HEALTH" LEADERSHIP POSITION
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270 views • January 20, 2021
As if we needed any more proof that the political class has plunged completely into Caligula-esque insanity, our brainless Orwellian mass media mouthpieces are breathlessly proclaiming the genius of Creepy Joe Biden choosing a mentally deranged fake woman to fill the role of Assistant Health Secretary.
This story hits so deep on so many levels that we have to be careful not to let the comedic aspect of it distract us from just how serious, sad, and profoundly disgusting this situation really is. We also can’t allow ourselves to forget how ironic it is that this mentally ill fake woman is being heralded as a great addition to the nation’s leadership on HEALTH while, at the same time, we are being told that women are to be revered as unique and wonderful creatures who are utterly distinct from – and generally superior to – men. You know, #BelieveAllWomen and all of that.
So we get the #MeToo movement and the #BelieveAllWomen movement…and Bruce Jenner is a woman.
And if you don’t accept that Bruce Jenner is a woman, then YOU are the crazy one who must be corrected by any and all means necessary.
_______
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This story hits so deep on so many levels that we have to be careful not to let the comedic aspect of it distract us from just how serious, sad, and profoundly disgusting this situation really is. We also can’t allow ourselves to forget how ironic it is that this mentally ill fake woman is being heralded as a great addition to the nation’s leadership on HEALTH while, at the same time, we are being told that women are to be revered as unique and wonderful creatures who are utterly distinct from – and generally superior to – men. You know, #BelieveAllWomen and all of that.
So we get the #MeToo movement and the #BelieveAllWomen movement…and Bruce Jenner is a woman.
And if you don’t accept that Bruce Jenner is a woman, then YOU are the crazy one who must be corrected by any and all means necessary.
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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