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COVID-19 Insights: Quercetin as Zinc Ionophore and COVID-19 Outpatient Management
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232 views • October 14, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9YFXo84lCk&;t=31s
https://www.drbeen.com/corona-information-center/
Drbeen Medical Lectures
419K subscribers
Please read and agree to the disclaimer before watching this video.
. We discuss the possible usage of the following drugs in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.
+ Hydroxychloroquine
+ Azithromycin
+ Zinc
+ Quercitin
+ Vitamin C
+ Vitamin D
https://www.drbeen.com/corona-information-center/
Drbeen Medical Lectures
419K subscribers
Please read and agree to the disclaimer before watching this video.
. We discuss the possible usage of the following drugs in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.
+ Hydroxychloroquine
+ Azithromycin
+ Zinc
+ Quercitin
+ Vitamin C
+ Vitamin D
Keywords
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