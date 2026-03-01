🎵My Tiny House

An acoustic jazz combo explores cerebral, enigmatic textures: angular piano leads with staccato, dissonant clusters and oblique melodies, underpinned by prominent upright bass, Brass delivers layered, dissonant arrangements over polyrhythmic drums, with asymmetric swing, elastic time, and complex rubato interplay

[Intro]

My second home

And the colors don't match the curtains

My second home

And I don't have to take off my shoes



I don't need a phone

To know that I'm finally certain

My second home

My second home



[Verse]

There's only one way out of here

Through the back, through the past, through the fear

Take the keys to the Benz and my bike

Get me out, get me home, get me right



My second home

And the colors don't match the curtains

My second home

And I don't have to take off my shoes



[Pre-Chorus]

I don't need a phone

To know that I'm finally certain

My second home

My second home



[Chorus]

And the paint is chipping off the walls

And the furniture is out of date

And there's pictures of people that I've never seen before

On the table in the frame



And the music always fills the halls

And the piano's always out of tune

But I'm never gonna leave and you're never gonna leave

And I'm never gonna leave



My second home

My second home



[Break / Call & Response]

My second home (through the back, through the past, through the fear)

My second home (take the keys to the Benz and my bike)

My second home (get me out, get me home, get me right)

My second home (I’m finally certain tonight)



[Bridge]

The paint is chipping off the walls

And the furniture is out of date

And there's pictures of people that I've never seen before

On the table in the frame



And the music always fills the halls

And the piano's always out of tune

But I'm never gonna leave and you're never gonna leave

And I'm never gonna leave



[Final Hook]

My second home

My second home

And the music always fills the halls

My second home

But I'm never gonna leave and you're never gonna leave

My second home

My second home

