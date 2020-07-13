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The Lighhtworker Healing Protocol Video
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30 views • July 13, 2020
The Lightworker Healing Protocol
See https://www.getwisdom.com/about-the-lightworker-healing-protocol/
to get a Session
See https://www.getwisdom.com/product/lightworker-healing-protocol-online-training-course/ to learn to do the LHP yourself.
Spirit Removal
We are connected by Creator to scan clients intuitively wherever they are, to first detect and remove any attached or attacking spirits, portals, and other entities remotely, aided by the divine realm. Distance doesn’t matter, we work on people around the globe as they just go about their routine. The work is done below conscious awareness, leaving inner peace and harmony because we simply remove negativity.
Past and Future Parallel Life Karmic Repair Included
The karma of past-life trauma is the main reason people don’t get along and a common source of emotional problems with no obvious cause. The divine realm tells us that 94% of physical illness is due to karma, and 78% of it is from past-life events. Karmic repair is the surest way to heal because it’s the way the divine realm heals us. As everything actually happens in the Now, past, present, and future lifetimes are occurring simultaneously, and influence one another through a looping of time. All projections of your soul experiencing things need to be taken into account as a source of negativity.
We do a series of scans to detect and remove negative thought forms, negative energetic cords to people, places, and things you have encountered in your life,
past-life contracts, vows, oaths, promises, agreements, and the negative energy of traumatic events from other lifetimes bleeding into your current life. We even request thorough repair of your Akashic Records and collective unconscious influences that are undermining you.
Psychic Attack Removal Included
In every session, we scan for all psychic attacks, curses, spells, hexes, etc., that may still be in force and undermining you energetically. We frequently encounter and remove current and still active ancestral curses in our clients, as well as energies from people in their current life wishing them harm or projecting angry thoughts. This cleanup even includes alien implants, portals, and subconscious programming, as well as extra-galactic and inter-dimensional intrusions.
Soul Retrieval Included
In every session, we scan for and return missing and extra soul fragments to repair the damage from past emotional and spiritual trauma, along with fixing other soul wounds, which are quite common. These remnants of soul damage are a major driver of karmic shock, trauma, and drama in your life, bringing you back into contact with former perpetrators and perpetuating suffering.
Advanced Divine Healing Included
In every session we ask Creator to do all the additional physical healing, emotional healing, and spiritual healing that can be offered after negotiating with the client’s Higher Self for permission. Among the procedures applied are vibrational energy alignment, grounding, opening the chakras, as well as advanced Quantum and Soul Matrix healing that reaches across time domains to heal past and future parallel lifetimes (including the Collective Unconscious and Akashic Records of other lifetimes). If you let us know of specific health or other life concerns, we can target those by requesting extra attention.
Protection Tools Included
Finally, we arrange with your Spirit Team to provide you with powerful personal protection tools to prevent future outside interference from interlopers, and instruct you in how to keep safe going forward.
See https://www.getwisdom.com/about-the-lightworker-healing-protocol/
to get a Session
See https://www.getwisdom.com/product/lightworker-healing-protocol-online-training-course/ to learn to do the LHP yourself.
Spirit Removal
We are connected by Creator to scan clients intuitively wherever they are, to first detect and remove any attached or attacking spirits, portals, and other entities remotely, aided by the divine realm. Distance doesn’t matter, we work on people around the globe as they just go about their routine. The work is done below conscious awareness, leaving inner peace and harmony because we simply remove negativity.
Past and Future Parallel Life Karmic Repair Included
The karma of past-life trauma is the main reason people don’t get along and a common source of emotional problems with no obvious cause. The divine realm tells us that 94% of physical illness is due to karma, and 78% of it is from past-life events. Karmic repair is the surest way to heal because it’s the way the divine realm heals us. As everything actually happens in the Now, past, present, and future lifetimes are occurring simultaneously, and influence one another through a looping of time. All projections of your soul experiencing things need to be taken into account as a source of negativity.
We do a series of scans to detect and remove negative thought forms, negative energetic cords to people, places, and things you have encountered in your life,
past-life contracts, vows, oaths, promises, agreements, and the negative energy of traumatic events from other lifetimes bleeding into your current life. We even request thorough repair of your Akashic Records and collective unconscious influences that are undermining you.
Psychic Attack Removal Included
In every session, we scan for all psychic attacks, curses, spells, hexes, etc., that may still be in force and undermining you energetically. We frequently encounter and remove current and still active ancestral curses in our clients, as well as energies from people in their current life wishing them harm or projecting angry thoughts. This cleanup even includes alien implants, portals, and subconscious programming, as well as extra-galactic and inter-dimensional intrusions.
Soul Retrieval Included
In every session, we scan for and return missing and extra soul fragments to repair the damage from past emotional and spiritual trauma, along with fixing other soul wounds, which are quite common. These remnants of soul damage are a major driver of karmic shock, trauma, and drama in your life, bringing you back into contact with former perpetrators and perpetuating suffering.
Advanced Divine Healing Included
In every session we ask Creator to do all the additional physical healing, emotional healing, and spiritual healing that can be offered after negotiating with the client’s Higher Self for permission. Among the procedures applied are vibrational energy alignment, grounding, opening the chakras, as well as advanced Quantum and Soul Matrix healing that reaches across time domains to heal past and future parallel lifetimes (including the Collective Unconscious and Akashic Records of other lifetimes). If you let us know of specific health or other life concerns, we can target those by requesting extra attention.
Protection Tools Included
Finally, we arrange with your Spirit Team to provide you with powerful personal protection tools to prevent future outside interference from interlopers, and instruct you in how to keep safe going forward.
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