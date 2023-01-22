Human Lessons From A Robo Advisor

ToroAlerts began in 2015 as an algorithm for a hedge fund (C3) tracking the S&P 500 with only a handful of clients and barely seven-figures in assets under management.





C3 quickly began licensing its trading software to sophisticated investors and institutional advisors alike, providing an automated algorithmic solution to investing in alternative sectors like crypto.





In 2020, C3 created a fund family beyond the S&P 500 to include cannabis, crypto, custom indexes, and the BSE in India. This caused some excitement from new and existing investors, increasing AUM to over $10 million.





2021’s Portfolio Returns also created some excitement and additional AUM:

Cannabis - 147%

Crypto - 876%

Options - 100% (monthly average 2022)

S&P500 - 48% (5yr avg)





When C3 expanded internationally, we encountered regulations in certain countries like India that prohibited the use of artificial intelligence to place trades automatically.





This regulatory barrier is how we came up with ToroAlerts as the solution- designed as an app to provide ML & Ai driven alerts to nurture our international clients’ investing needs.





During 2021 we hired a team of analysts, programmers and software development engineers spread across India to Cambodia to assist with our continued growth.





In Q3:21 we launched a monthly industry-specific newsletter to keep our clients updated and engaged.





Both the ToroAlerts app and the ToroAlerts-Crypto app launched on the Android and iOS app stores in January 2022.





We're now growing and scaling from a FinTech company to a full investment advisory firm.





Fully automated algorithmic trading will be available Q1:23 via the ToroAlerts mobile app, third party integration or desktop.





We’ve created an embedded financial platform for peer-to-peer Investing allowing individual traders to design their strategy and backtest it.





“The Arena” lets investors select multiple strategies or subscribe to someone else’s strategy.





Our roboadvisor platform will allow investment advisors to list their strategies, traders can design their strategy and backtest them, the ToroAlerts team reviews these and certifies them.





Investors can invest in multiple strategies, or invest with different registered investment advisors, also available using the ToroAlerts’ mobile app.





The Arena allows commercial bank clients and independent investment advisors to get their wealth management or Investment leads, as well as independent traders get a way to make revenue for their alpha skills.

Meanwhile, ToroAlerts will continue to bring Wall Street technology to Main Street!



Summary: 00:00 - intro

01:45 - App Store

02:25- Problem Statement

02:44 - Robo Advisors

03:04 - Solutions Statement

04:06 - Turnover & Advertising

04:33 - Software as a Solution

04:59 - 3rd party providers

05:45 - Future of Retail Investing

06:30 - Future of Business Banking

07:46 - Outsourcing Internationally

08:40 - Q&A

15:25 - Outro