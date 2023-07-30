The Ultimate Six Minute Qigong Practice with Francesco Garripoli

Francesco shares his personal morning Qigong practice on Wuji Mountain in Asheville, North Carolina, USA as his latest book “The Qi Effect” is now available. This is a powerful, energizing, and clearing sequence that takes only six minutes to complete and is comprised of moves from his Organ Cleansing Qigong (Zang Fu Gong), Wuji Hundun Qigong, and a few Taoist forms he learned from Masters while living in China in the early 1990s. Francesco is a Level IV Qigong Senior Teacher Certified by the National Qigong Association (NQA) and is Chairman of the Qigong Institute. This Ultimate Six Minute Qigong Practice can also be extended by simply repeating any or all of the moves you see, but remember, how long you practice is not as important as how present you are with your practice… Learn more about Francesco, his Zoom classes, and his online Courses and #qigong Instructor Certification Programs at the non-profit www.CommunityAwake.com

