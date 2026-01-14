© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former CIA Analyst John Kiriakou drops a bombshell:
Many human rights organizations reporting on Iran are funded by Israel/CIA
Israeli-backed protesters in Iran are inciting violence, including burning fire engines
The narrative is one-sided, favoring Israeli interests
