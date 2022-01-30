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Episode 54 - Sacrifice With Michelle Black
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0 view • January 30, 2022
Gold Star Widow Michelle Black joins Jeff to discuss her heartbreaking experience of loss, love and determination. After her husband and three other Green Beret Patriot's are killed in Africa, Michelle fights to cope with her new reality, fights to remain strong for her boys and fights for the truth. I personally want to again thank Michelle for her talking with me and for being strong enough to share the truth with us all.
Michelle's Website: https://michelleblacksacrifice.com
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Michelle's Website: https://michelleblacksacrifice.com
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
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