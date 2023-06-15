Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
350 - "Hacker" kündigten an, in 48 Stunden die europäischen Banken zu nullen (neu hinzugefügte Links beachten)
4467 views
channel image
Savannah Nobel
Published Yesterday |

Video 143 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5s_TY-UlKjA 

16.6. TORONTO — TD Bank says its direct deposit system has been hit by technical issues

https://twitter.com/ab_primetimes/status/1669752207208591376

https://twitter.com/Josh30285346/status/1669742511848579072

15.6. U.S. federal government agencies hit in global cyberattack

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/06/15/politics/us-government-hit-cybeattack/

index.html

"We have decided that a cyber attack can trigger Article 5...

It doesn't matter if an attack is kinetic or cyber"

https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil/status/1401921328035344384




Keywords
hackeraloisirlmaier

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket