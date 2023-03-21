https://gettr.com/post/p2c0l3y7fda
【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 Ms. Gricel, a New York citizen, printed a photo of Mr. Miles Guo in person to support the #FreeMilesGuoNow rally; after learning more about Mr. Miles Guo's story and the meaning behind his prayer at the end of each broadcast, she was moved to tears.
【#立即释放郭文贵先生】03/18/2023 纽约市民格丽萨尔女士，今天自己打印了文贵先生的照片前来支持“立刻释放郭文贵”集会；在知道了更多郭文贵先生的故事和他每次祈祷背后的含义后，她感动得潸然泪下。
